You may be one of an exceptional group of over 50,000 people throughout the world. If you graduated from Santa Monica High School, the answer is a resounding YES! Whether you just completed your graduation ceremony at Samohi this past June 8th with the Class of 2023, or you are one of our grads from the 1940’s who still communicate with us, you are special. Thousands of you are members of the Samohi Alumni Association, and if you are not a member, you should join our ranks, to open that communication with other Samohi grads.

Among Samohi’s alumni from classes dating back to the first graduates of 1891, are famous luminaries from many walks of life, including astronauts, award-winning actors, directors and producers, a Nobel Prize winner, a mountain climber, an advisor to President Barack Obama, poets, musicians, artists, heralded athletes, writers, and journalists. Our alumni have also earned praise as beloved local business leaders, teachers, plumbers, electricians, architects, prominent politicians, pioneers of advancements that will profoundly affect your lifetime, and more. Each Viking has contributed to making our world brighter in some way.

The Samohi Alumni Association began in the fall of 1988, with the production of the first edition of the Viking News by co-founders Linda Gray ’64 and Rena McKinzie ’91. The SAA, incorporated in 1991, serves the alumni and current students through its tax-exempt corporation. The mission of the SAA is to connect our thousands of alumni with our current students and bond past with the present, all leading to great futures. The SAA is committed to the values Samohi represents – Sincerity, Maturity, Honor, and Service (SMHS.) The SAA provides information to alumni and current students through sponsorship of school-related activities, its website www.samohialumni.org, Facebook at www.facebook.com/samohialumni/, and The Viking News, distributed several times a year to members by email and mail. We award scholarships and financial aid to current students at Santa Monica’s only public high school, sponsor campus preservation and beautification projects, and honor Samohi Hall of Fame, Distinguished Alumni and Spirit of Samohi awardees. Our Board of Directors is drawn from Samohi’s over 50,000 living graduates, and we welcome all alumni interested in serving our school’s proud heritage to become members and board members. To join or for more information, email samohialumni@gmail.com.