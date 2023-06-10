Felicidades, Class of 2023! Congratulations! As a proud product of our school district (Samohi Class of 1990) it inspires me to see your resilience. It inspires me to hear your voices calling for justice, equal opportunity and a better world! You all have the power to shape our collective future in ways you can’t even imagine. As I sit in the Greek Theatre witnessing your graduation ceremony, I think back to my memories of walking the same stage. I never could imagine back then serving on our School Board or City Council or opening a youth center — much less being a father of two boys, one already an incoming junior at Samohi. There is no way to predict your future, but know that with education you expand your ability to make a positive difference in our world. For this reason, we celebrate your graduation because it represents progress for you, your family, our community and our country. Salute to you, Class of 2023!

Oscar de la Torre

Congratulations on this great accomplishment! You have persevered despite great challenges and now you can look forward to even greater opportunities. You are the future, so make your voice heard! Whatever lies ahead for you, I hope you find fulfillment and joy.

Gleam Davis

Congratulations, Class of 2023! Your class persevered through a time of unforeseen obstacles to reach this milestone accomplishment. Looking ahead to your future, know that your ability to overcome these tumultuous years has prepared you for a bright future. Your families, friends, and community are proud of all that you have and will accomplish! As Samohi alumni, I know you each will use your education to go into the world and make it brighter in your own unique ways. I look forward to seeing you bring our Santa Monica values of inclusion and innovation to your next chapter. The city looks forward to following your future adventures and accomplishments!

Caroline Torosis

As you become Santa Monica High School Alumni, I sincerely congratulate you on your milestone accomplishment of walking into adulthood through this most exciting of times. You have repeated the experience of Samohi graduates since 1891 as you step forward into your personal future. You have transcended the tragedy of a worldwide pandemic through hope and the promise of a brighter tomorrow as you burst through the virtual Memorial Greek Theatre into the world that eagerly awaits you.

All of you will change our world just as fabled Samohi graduates have before you. I, too, am a Samohi graduate-the Class of 1971, President of the Samohi Alumni Association, and a City Council Member. We are incredibly proud of our fellow alumni, including two astronauts, a Nobel Prize winner, award-winning actors, prominent politicians, heralded athletes, beloved local businesspeople, service people, police and fire personnel, plumbers, electricians, and pioneers of the advancements that will come in your century. Each Viking has contributed to making our world brighter. It’s your turn. Look fondly upon your years at Samohi as you go forth from the “Queen of the setting sun.” Go Vikings!

Phil Brock

Congratulations Class of 2023! As a SAMO Alumni, I am proud to watch you cross the stage and go off into your bright future ahead! I hope each of you know that our community is behind you every step of the way. My wish for you is that you explore the world, dream big and find your passion. Whether you stay in Santa Monica or travel outside our city lines, may you take with you all the love your community has for you! Be bold, be courageous and be your best!

Lana Negrete

Congratulations to the Class of 2023! You did it and I hope you all are very proud of yourself and the work you have put in to get here. Your generation inspires me – compassionate, interconnected, engaged, and aware – I could not be more excited to see what your futures hold. All the best to every one of you as you embark on this next chapter of your life.

David White