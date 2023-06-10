​​Dear Samohi Class of 2023,

This is an exciting time for you and your family. I want to congratulate you on a job well done. You have endured so much during your high school career. As your former principal, I personally saw the impact of COVID-19 on our school community and your class. Your unwavering determination to make things as normal as possible, in an impossible situation, is proof that your class does things that will positively influence all involved.

I believe you are a resilient group, that has an ability to withstand the difficulties that are placed before you. It is important that you use what you have learned during your time of adversity, to build a strong vision for your life. When outlining who and what you will become, consider how you will positively impact those around you. Think of ways in which you can support a society that is inclusive of others and their perspectives.

As you embark on this journey called life, stay true to yourself, your beliefs, and demonstrate empathy to those around you. As you are well aware, we are given only one life and it is important to live it to the fullest with our eyes wide open. Jump into it with an open mind and an open heart and the return will certainly be fulfilling.

Thank you for allowing me to serve as your principal for three years. Please know that I will be your biggest cheerleader and that I believe in your potential to change the world in a way that others have yet to see. Take care and until next time, GO VIKINGS!

Best Wishes,

Dr. Antonio M. Shelton