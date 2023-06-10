Congratulations Viking Class of 2023 on your important achievement! I remember my graduation from Samohi very clearly; this is an important milestone in your life that you will think back upon throughout your life. It’s a big milestone and your lives are about to change in all sorts of ways predictable and unpredictable. Take a moment over the next few days to reflect and have some pride in your accomplishments. Despite the challenges of growing up during a historically challenging time, you have overcome all sorts of obstacles to make it to where you are today. Success in life is not about avoiding difficulties, it is about figuring out how to face, navigate, and supersede them. From here, you will each carry on in your own new direction, and I wish each of you the best of luck on your many paths! Do not forget the teachers, mentors, counselors, family, and friends who have helped bring you to this day. I know you have already made them proud and I look forward to seeing all that you accomplish going forward! Our larger Samohi community loves you and we are proud of you. Go make your mark on the world!

Related