Dear Graduates,

Congratulations! As the Assemblymember representing your district, it is my great pleasure to extend my heartfelt congratulations to each and every one of you on your graduation from Santa Monica High School. This is a momentous occasion that marks the culmination of a journey that has required you to overcome challenges and demonstrate strength and resilience and a commitment to your future.

I also would like to thank your parents and guardians, your teachers, your school staff, and members of the Santa Monica community who have made sacrifices and contributions to your success. When we succeed, we never do it alone. I encourage you to take a moment to express your gratitude to these individuals in your life who have played such a significant role in your journey.

I recognize that your high school experience presented unique challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting impact of school closures during your high school years. I commend you for your persistence and tenacity in completing your high school education, and overcoming isolation and separation from your friends and colleagues. Thank you for the support that you gave each other, your teachers and other members of the community during those extraordinary times.

Remember, there will be challenges ahead of you. But as long as you are true to your authentic selves, you come together with members of your community to achieve your goals and solve problems together, and you bring your best to the journey that awaits you, I have confidence that you can overcome obstacles and look forward to a bright future. Embrace every opportunity with enthusiasm, curiosity, confidence and an open mind. Pursue your passions relentlessly and never be afraid to take risks, for it is in moments of uncertainty that we often find our strengths.

Once again, congratulations to the Santa Monica High School Graduating Class of 2023! May your journey be filled with endless opportunities, remarkable achievements, and happiness. I am excited to see the incredible contributions you will make to your families and our community.

Sincerely,

Rick Chavez Zbur

Assemblymember, Fifty-First District