As the sun literally set on the class of 2023 this week, students were reminded of the challenges they’d overcome and the open possibilities of their future.

Santa Monica High School held its commencement and graduation ceremony on June 8 recognizing the accomplishments of more than 600 students as part of the annual event.

While the pandemic, and its interruption of their Freshman year, was front of mind, so was the resiliency of students and a hope they would embrace their forced adaptability in their future endeavors.

Principal Marae Cruce said it is challenges that shape a person.

“Embrace them for they will shape who you become and whoever that person may be, please know that our Samohi community is here to embrace you,” she said. “We are very proud of each and every one of you on this stage. Embrace the individual you are and go show the world what it means to be a Samohi Viking.”

Senior Christian Riggs told the crowd of his personal challenges overcoming the expectations of doctors who said his autism diagnosis would preclude any normal education experience. He credited SMMUSD with “saving” him from those expectations and helping him graduate on time and with his peers.

Eduardo “Eddie” Munoz titled his speech “From Obstacle to Triumph as he discussed the way students grew during their time at Samohi.

“Today marks the end of one chapter of our lives in the beginning of another promising chapter. This evening is a time of reflection, gratitude and optimism for what’s ahead of us. Let’s be honest, it wasn’t that easy,” he said. “We’ve had to adapt to so many challenges over the last few years. From remote learning to social distancing, we learned how to navigate the world in an entirely new fashion.”

He said while the students had a unique set of obstacles stemming from the pandemic, they were able to forge ahead with some classic high school experiences and memories.

“We’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve grown together,” he said. “But as we prepare to take the next step in our journey we carry those experiences with us. We carry the lessons we’ve learned, the memories we’ve made and the friendships we’ve formed.

He also acknowledged the village that comes together around students.

“We didn’t do it alone,” he said. “We had the guidance and support of our families, the expertise and dedication of our teachers and staff and the encouragement and camaraderie of our classmates and for that we’re deeply grateful. Now moving forward lets remember we have the power to shape our own destiny let’s embrace the challenges that lie ahead of us with courage and determination. Let’s continue to learn and grow and to make a positive impact on the world.”

Munoz said he hoped the spirit of collaboration and empathy would remain with graduates.

“Because we can be the change we want to see and we can definitely inspire others to do the same,” he said. “Surely it won’t be the easiest. There will be obstacles, setbacks and moments of doubt. But we all have the resilience, determination and support for each other to overcome that. To my fellow graduates, I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate each and every one of you and invite you to enjoy your moment because you’ve earned your spot here today. And when you wake up tomorrow, hold your head high and be proud of who you are and who you want to become in the near future. We have all distinguished ourselves beyond imagination.”