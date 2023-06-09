The suspect in a violent felony case committed suicide rather than face arrest when confronted by police on Friday.

The Santa Monica Police Department served a warrant in the 800 block of E. 65th Street in the City of Inglewood at about 5 a.m. for Arthur Isaac (DOB: 04-25-1987) who was wanted for two violent felonies, one committed in the City of Inglewood and the other in Santa Monica.

“Because the suspect was wanted for violent crimes, SMPD detectives coordinated with the department’s tactical team and Crisis Negotiation Team to serve the warrants,” said a release provided by SMPD. “Officers negotiated with Isaac for over two hours, trying to get him to exit the location peaceably. SWAT officers eventually entered the location and found Isaac deceased; the cause appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Isaac is a former employee of the Santa Monica Malibu School District where he worked as a custodian through August of last year.

SMPD declined to release any information regarding the crimes Isaac is accused of and a representative from the Inglewood Police Department was not immediately available to comment.