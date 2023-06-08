Welcome to SMDP’s weekly column highlighting goings on in and around Santa Monica this week.

Your weekend starts here with the AIDS/LifeCycle Finish Line Festival that is expecting 10,000 people by the beach in Ocean Park, a variety of Pride Month activities, outdoor movies, some food suggestions, and much more!

AIDS/LifeCycle 2023 Finish Line Festival ( Saturday 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.) : About 10,000 people are expected to help celebrate the cyclists and roadies as they finish their 7 day / 545 mile journey from SF @ Beach Parking Lot 4 South (2030 Ocean Ave). I am working the 1-5 p.m. shift if you want to join me. To volunteer and for more details visit https://www.aidslifecycle.org/volunteers or https://www.aidslifecycle.org/event/aids-lifecycle-2023-finish-line-festival . Kidical Mass Rainbow Ride for Pride (Saturday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ) : The City is partnering with Santa Monica Spoke to celebrate Pride Month with cyclists of all ages. Learn and practice rules of the road and safe biking skills by attending the Rainbow Ride for Pride starting at Memorial Park. For more information visit https://www.smspoke.org/event/kidical-mass-rainbow-ride-for-pride-06-10-2023/ Community Garden Open House (Saturday 9 – 11 a.m.): Come tour the Main Street Community Garden with complimentary refreshments and conversations with Community Gardeners. “Looking to get answers to some gardening questions? Need some summer vegetable seeds to get started? This is the place and time to get these handled.” The Sandlot @ Street Food Cinema Will Rogers State Historic Park (Saturday 6 p.m.): LA’s largest outdoor cinema and music series is back for another season around town with this dog friendly event on the Westside that includes food trucks and live music.” For tickets visit https://www.goldstar.com/events/pacific-palisades-ca/street-food-cinema-films-music-and-food-tickets Chess Tournament on Third Street Promenade (Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.): Visit https://downtownsm.com/events-calendar/8585/chess-sundays for more details on the kick off for “Chess Sundays.” “Bring a friend or meet a new one for some casual chess play every Sunday through the summer.” Queer Prom @ Santa Monica Bay Woman’s Club (Monday 7:00 p.m.): The theme is astrology and mythology. For tickets visit tickets https://www.eventbrite.com/e/queer-prom-2023-tickets-615326798017 or send an email to Genevieve genevievefrances05@gmail.com to support or volunteer. Made with PRIDE Marketplace is open every Friday through Sunday in June on the first floor of Santa Monica Place featuring over a dozen LGBTQ+ business owners. Visit https://smdp.com/2023/06/02/pop-up-marketplace-made-with-pride-returns-to-santa-monica-place/ for more details. “The Continued Struggle for Emancipation: A Juneteenth Discussion” (Wednesday 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.): The panel discussion will focus on Juneteenth and how Black Americans are still fighting to be emancipated. For more details visit https://www.santamonica.gov/events/4jyw68vegqmk009praz5c6rbwy/202306141630 What to Eat?

The Infatuation's "Best Sandwich Shops In LA'' Praises Bay Cities & Lady & Larder: Of course this list https://www.theinfatuation.com/los-angeles/guides/best-sandwich-shops-in-la includes perpetual Westside favorites as Bay Cities and Gjusta, but it also praises Lady & Larder @ 828 Pico saying its "secret sandwich menu makes it a top priority for your lunch rotation." "You can't go wrong with the DayDreamer slathered with fromage blanc and thinly sliced turkey, or the Yes, Honey with sweet ham, mustard pickle relish, and a heaping pile of shredded cheddar."

Of course this list https://www.theinfatuation.com/los-angeles/guides/best-sandwich-shops-in-la includes perpetual Westside favorites as Bay Cities and Gjusta, but it also praises Lady & Larder @ 828 Pico saying its “secret sandwich menu makes it a top priority for your lunch rotation.” “You can’t go wrong with the DayDreamer slathered with fromage blanc and thinly sliced turkey, or the Yes, Honey with sweet ham, mustard pickle relish, and a heaping pile of shredded cheddar.” Resy’s The June Hit List Includes Two New SaMo Restaurants: Mon Ami & Bar Monette (both in downtown SaMo) topped this list! https://blog.resy.com/2023/06/los-angeles-restaurants-june-2023/

Pasjoli Launching New Tasting Menu: Visit https://la.eater.com/2023/5/30/23738099/pasjoli-santa-monica-new-tasting-menu-restaurant-los-angeles-fine-dining-dialogue for details on "Chef Dave Beran 12-course Dégustation at Pasjoli features heavy French and some seasonal Japanese influences." The menu launches June 8 and costs $195/person.

Visit https://la.eater.com/2023/5/30/23738099/pasjoli-santa-monica-new-tasting-menu-restaurant-los-angeles-fine-dining-dialogue for details on “Chef Dave Beran 12-course Dégustation at Pasjoli features heavy French and some seasonal Japanese influences.” The menu launches June 8 and costs $195/person. Cobi’s on Main Street Recognized by the Michelin Guide: In the following post https://michelinmedia.com/c0/michelin-guide-california-gains-10-restaurants from The Michelin Guide details Cobi’s being among the new additions to the California list of Michelin recognized restaurants.

NEXT WEEKEND: Juneteenth Celebration @ Virginia Avenue Park and the Annual Cardboard Yacht Regatta @ Annenberg Community Beach House, both on Saturday June 17.

If there’s something you think is worth highlighting, you can reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com.