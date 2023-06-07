In a devastating turn of events, Michael Shelton, a 33-year-old resident of Santa Monica has been hospitalized in Italy after a tragic accident.

Shelton was visiting Italy for a friend’s wedding on May 23, when he fell off a 65-foot cliff while descending a steep set of stairs in Positano. The incident left him with severe injuries, including broken legs, broken ribs, head trauma, chest trauma, cervical trauma, lung contusions, and internal bleeding.

Fortunately, an emergency rescue team quickly responded to the scene and airlifted him to a hospital in Naples. There, he was placed in a medically induced coma and put on a ventilator to aid his recovery. Although his condition is stable, the true extent of his health remains unknown until his body heals enough to be awakened from the coma.

Upon hearing the news, Shelton’s family immediately traveled to Italy and are expected to stay for several months. The financial implications of the accident, including medical costs and insurance coverage, are still unclear due to the incident occurring in a foreign country. However, it is anticipated that Shelton will require medical transport back to Southern California for repatriation and subsequent rehabilitation at an inpatient physical therapy facility for several months.

Initially Shelton’s family hesitated to ask for help. However, the financial burden of his extensive medical treatment and repatriation can no longer be ignored so they have started a GoFundMe campaign.

The Shelton family said they are grateful for the love and support received thus far, which they believe have played a crucial role in Michael’s survival. They also recognize the heartwarming embrace they’ve received from the people of Naples. Their compassion has provided immense comfort during this difficult time.

To support the family, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/michael-sheltons-road-to-recovery.

