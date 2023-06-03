Credit: Fran Lyness, Kathleen Murphy and SMDP.

Most Loved: Santa Monica recognized its best businesses on June 1 with the annual unveiling of the Most Loved contest winners.

More than 60,000 votes were cast in this year contest and finalists were invited to the annual award show at City Hall.

The contest is a partnership between the Santa Monica Daily Press, the City of Santa Monica and the local business community. The magazine highlighting this year’s winners is available now and can also be found online at smdp.com/ml23.