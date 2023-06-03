The price of your membership is up to you — you decide how much and how often. Our pledge is to keep original, authoritative journalism for Santa Monicans accessible to all, regardless of their means. Your membership helps accomplish that, and powers journalism focused on solutions to improve the city we share.
Prefer to give a one-time contribution? Click here.
Most Loved:Santa Monica recognized its best businesses on June 1 with the annual unveiling of the Most Loved contest winners.
More than 60,000 votes were cast in this year contest and finalists were invited to the annual award show at City Hall.
The contest is a partnership between the Santa Monica Daily Press, the City of Santa Monica and the local business community. The magazine highlighting this year’s winners is available now and can also be found online at smdp.com/ml23.
Related
Matthew Hall
Matthew Hall has a Masters Degree in International Journalism from City University in London and has been Editor-in-Chief of SMDP since 2014. Prior to working at SMDP he managed a chain of weekly papers...
More by Matthew Hall