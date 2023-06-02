The success story of the Pump Station & Nurtury is a tale of how two moms combined their efforts to provide the community with what was missing. Over 35 years ago, a lady named Corky Harvey created a “baby care boot camp” in Santa Monica to provide new parents with much needed, evidencebased support and information to care for their newborns. This later became an early incarnation of the Pump Station. Then it took the collaboration of another mom, Cheryl Petran, nearly 20 years later who recognized the potential and used her professional expertise to expand and develop the business and so the Pump Station & Nurtury as we know it today was born.



“Our clients often tell us how wonderful it is to find most of the resources for expectant and new parents integrated in one convenient location. Parents and babies come through our doors every day to access the huge selection of products we now carry and to attend classes that range from prenatal breastfeeding and baby care to baby signing and infant CPR,” Harvey said.

Today, the Pump Station & Nurtury provides education and support to over 300 expecting and new parents every week and their empathetic, knowledgeable and efficient team of certified experts uses information collected from decades of experience to educate parents on everything parenting, breast, baby and toddler related.



“Our goal remains the same today as when we opened more than a quarter of a century ago: we want the Pump Station & Nurtury to be a sanctuary for expectant parents, new parents and their precious babies at this very challenging and rewarding time of life,” Harvey said.



An indispensable part of the local community, this one-stop-shop for all things offspring continues to help families grow in Santa Monica, safe in the knowledge that they’re receiving the best care and advice possible.