Ted Winterer likes to think of himself as a real estate adviser rather than just an agent. To that end, he is most proud of the transactions in which he’s been able to assist clients with planning and executing significant life changes. “When I think about the widow I helped to set up in apartment in West Hollywood for her remaining years; the heartbroken man who lost his life partner and needed to move closer to family in the Northwest; the widow looking to net enough from a sale to retire upstate near her children; or the young couple struggling to find an affordable home for their growing family — helping others to find a path forward, that’s what makes me proud,” he said.

He said he’s always actively listening to clients to understand their goals, providing straight talk, integrity, and reducing client stress with compassion and humor.

“I also allocate much of my free time to civic participation, such as serving on the board of the Main Street Business Improvement Association and as co-chair of Community for Excellent Public Schools,” he said. “I’ve been deeply invested in Santa Monica for many years, through my work and public service. So to be recognized in the city with the love and appreciation of our community is extraordinarily meaningful to me.”

