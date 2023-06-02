Dr. Ali Mogharei has created a unique dental practice and has dedicated his time to enhance his office with state of the art technology to assure every patient’s needs. Mogharei’s focus has been to practice gentle and caring dentistry. Therefore, Mogharei sees one patient at a time and devotes his full attention to you while you are at his office. At your first visit, Mogharei will meet with you privately to discuss any desires or concerns. He is very anxious to learn your needs and preferences, fears, past experiences, and to get to know you. As he moves on to your oral examination, you will find him thorough yet very gentle. A detailed evaluation of your teeth, soft tissue, alignment, bite, jaw joint and an oral cancer screening will be completed at your first visit. All the information obtained will be used to accurately assess your dental health. Mogharei received his bachelors at University of California Berkeley. He then attended USC School of Dentistry and graduated on the dean’s honor list. He is also an accomplished researcher with multiple publications in peer reviewed journals.

Mogharei continuously keeps abreast of the latest advances and developments in the field of dentistry, participating in numerous postgraduate education and special training courses. Mogharei is great with fearful patients. He helps patients overcome their dental anxiety. In addition to cultivating a gentle manner with patients, he also offers oral sedation, nitrous oxide and intravenous conscious sedation to help patients with any dental fear. His goal is to create a dental practice that is ideal for patients. A practice where each staff member is a highly-trained dental professional. His team consists of dedicated individuals who are kind, friendly and caring.

Related