While hotels and resorts have always utilized their physical surroundings to enhance the guest experience, few natural assets compete with prime coastal real estate. Situated on five expansive acres on the bluff north of the Santa Monica Pier overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the five-star oceanfront Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows—a staple in the community since 1921—provides the perfect setting for a summer escape replete with sunny California weather, fresh salt water breezes and stunning views from sunrise to sunset.

The hotel has spent more than a century turning moments into memories for their guests and locals through a commitment to sustainability, community and culinary excellence. The hotel is all about the Santa Monica lifestyle—sophisticated yet laid back, discerning yet friendly and unpretentious. It is about the views of the ocean and five acres of lush landscaping. Santa Monica’s healthy lifestyle has inspired the hotel to bring in Exhale Studio and Spa; the sophisticated food culture was their inspiration behind Fig restaurant; the youthful culture inspired The Bungalow.

While the hotel is in the heart of Santa Monica, you don’t need to leave the grounds because there is so much to do on property. Relax by the pool, pamper yourself at the salon, dine al fresco at the outdoor kitchen, or sip a cocktail while watching the sunset at Sunset Terrace or The Bungalow (or your room).

“With two historical landmarks located on our property, our legendary 80-foot-high Morten Bay Fig Tree and our Palisades Wing, our property has been cemented in Santa Monica’s history and culture for over 100 years,” associate director of marketing Cambria Mendez said. “We are honored to be part of the Santa Monica community. We take great pride in being at the heart of this great city, and understand our responsibility that to be loved we must continually innovate and give back.”

