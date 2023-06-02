Eric Torres, owner of Bombshell Salon said he’s been proud and honored to be a part of the Santa Monica community for over 10 years. As the owner of the salon, he said he works to ensure his team is dedicated, educated and talented and that they continue to perfect their craft by attending monthly advanced technique classes. “At Bombshell, we create beautiful, luxurious hair that looks amazing and feels silky soft,” he said. “Bombshell adds ‘fabulous’ to our already amazing community and we’re famous for the perfect beach blonde because our team can create the ideal beach look for our clients. We have stylists and clients worldwide wanting what our team has perfected because the Bombshell team has mastered all shades of color and cuts. We are proud to be a part of this community and look forward to continuing to serve the amazing people here.” Torres said anyone is welcome in the salon and he loves working with customers on their needs.
“It is so satisfying to be voted most Loved in Santa Monica at Bombshell,” he said. “Customer experience is the most important aspect of our mission, so to have the support of the community means the world me!”
