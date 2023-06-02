Engel & Völkers Santa Monica is a global luxury service brand. To them, luxury is more than a price point. Luxury is a top-to-bottom service and attention to detail.

“With every property we endeavor to sell, lease or acquire for our clients, we pride ourselves on providing excellence in care,” Broker Sandra Miller said. “From unrivaled global marketing leveraged with a state-of-the-art technology platform to tough real-world negotiations, we are passionate about what we do and strive to exceed your expectations in all aspects of the marketing and sale of your property.”

At Engel & Völkers Santa Monica, their passion is exceeding client expectations, so it’s only natural they align themselves with exceptional real estate professionals to serve clients across the globe. “It’s why we don’t simply have agents, but rather, trusted advisers to guide clients through their home journey with precise knowledge, distinguished care and a bit of fun,” she said. “Our business contributes to the culture and community of Santa Monica by hosting family friendly holiday events at our office. We participate in the Montana Avenue Art Walk, Halloween Hop, and Holiday Hop where families get to take a photo in our office with Santa Claus.”

Engel & Völkers Realtor Sandra Miller has been proudly serving the Santa Monica community for 20 years.

The company was founded in 1977 in Hamburg, Germany. They have divisions in residential and commercial real estate as well as private aviation and yachting. With over 11,000 trusted real estate advisors in over 730 shops around the globe and a presence in over 30 countries on four continents, they are among the most skilled professionals in their field. Their real estate advisors specialize in the highest level of hyper-local knowledge and customer service to help each client find the home and neighborhood of their dreams. “I am truly honored & grateful to be voted Santa Monica’s most loved real estate agent! Engel & Völkers Santa Monica, a global luxury service brand, and I would be honored with the opportunity to serve you,” she said.

“With every property we endeavor to sell, lease or acquire for our clients, we pride ourselves on providing excellence in care. From unrivaled global marketing leveraged with a state-of-the-art technology platform to tough real-world negotiations, we are passionate about what we do and strive to exceed your expectations in all aspects of the marketing and sale of your property.”