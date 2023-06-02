Living in a coastal city with beautiful sandy beaches and the Pacific Ocean gently lapping at our shores takes its toll… on your locks, at least. All of that sunshine and salty sea air, while wonderful to soak up, also strips your hair of essential oils, making it dry and leaving it vulnerable to damage and, heaven forbid, split ends. That’s why the number of a quality salon like Bombshell should be saved on your phone as a fourth emergency service; their talented team creates lush, luxurious hair that looks amazing and feels silky soft.
Ever since it first opened its doors 10 years ago, co-owners Eric Torres and Lisa Watts have been proud to serve the community. Together with their team of talented stylists, they continue to curl, condition, cut, color, clip, snip, shampoo, and blow dry the residents of Santa Monica. “The team at Bombshell is inspired to create an environment full of positive energy and compassionate individuals. We listen to our clients and give realistic expectations to deliver beautiful heads of hair,” Torres said. The goal at Bombshell is to provide clients with an unforgettable, five-star experience. Whether you envision relaxed, beachy hair waves or a more polished, modern look, the staff take great pride in the work they create and approach everything with personality, passion, and professionalism.
Living in a coastal city with beautiful sandy beaches and the Pacific Ocean gently lapping at our shores takes its toll… on your locks, at least. All of that sunshine and salty sea air, while wonderful to soak up, also strips your hair of essential oils, making it dry and leaving it vulnerable to damage and, heaven forbid, split ends. That’s why the number of a quality salon like Bombshell should be saved on your phone as a fourth emergency service; their talented team creates lush, luxurious hair that looks amazing and feels silky soft.