Santa Monica Family Dentistry is a full-service, state-of-the-art dental practice
established in 1984. Their doctors and hygienists are all graduates from America’s
finest dental schools and their staff is dedicated to helping patients maintain their
dental health and appearance in a caring and supportive environment.
They are particularly proud of their positive interactions with their patients
and the way their work helps make peoples’ lives better.
“We do not make judgments when patients come in after having not seen
a dentist for a long period of time,” Dr. Alan Rubenstein said. “We offer our
patients our recommendations and gladly provide for them any level of care
that they deem appropriate for themselves.
He said the entire staff, including office, clinical and hygienists, are stellar
people and the office works hard to provide easy options for new patients
who want a welcoming environment.
Dr. Alan Rubenstein, Dr. Lindsay Leland, Dr. Mark Cohen Periodontist/
Implantology and the entire dental team are dedicated to providing you with
high-quality, personalized dental care and service to make your visits to our
Santa Monica dental office as pleasant as possible.
As a local business, they extend their care into the community.
“We have also contributed with promotions for St. Monica’s Church and the
Band at Samohi,” said Rubenstein. “We are grateful and flattered that our
patients think enough of us to vote for us. It shows that our patients love us
as much as we love them.”