U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra visited the Venice Family Clinic on Rose Avenue Wednesday as a stop on his Los Angeles trip aimed at highlighting the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to lower the costs of health care, addresses homeless, improve access to substance use disorder services, and strengthen LGBTQ youth mental health.

Becerra toured the facility, which is currently undergoing construction but still open, and met with staff members and other local stakeholders to discuss the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act which aims to lower the cost of prescription drugs. During a press conference Becerra said local community clinics like the Venice Family Clinic play a key role in making healthcare affordable and accessible.

“They’re the ones that are doing the work in these communities where you have a lot of folks who don’t have insurance,” he said. “So we want to just say thank you to the people who day in and day out come and work at the various community health clinics throughout the country and certainly here in LA to Venice Family Clinic that’s been around for a long time and it really is an institution for so many Angelenos, thank you very much for what you do.”

He also met with Mayor Karen Bass later in the day to discuss for the Biden-Harris Administration’s work to partner with local agencies to address homelessness, substance abuse and mental health issues.