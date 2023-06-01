This is the second week of the new SMDP column highlighting goings on in and around Santa Monica and it’s going to be a fun weekend as we kick off Pride Month! Saturday’s SaMo Pride Month Festival is the signature event of the weekend turning the entire downtown district into a PRIDE zone, but there is also an Older Adults Mobility Expo, an Annenberg Community Beach House ** Pride Event** , and much more!

Venice Pride Block Party (Friday 5-11pm): Celebrate Pride by the beach! The block party features DJ sets, a queer market place, food trucks and vendors, all centered around 99 Winward Ave in Venice. Free to attend. More details here. SaMo Pride Month Festival (Saturday 11am-4pm): This year’s Pride events kick off on June 3 with the festival that will turn the entire downtown district into a PRIDE zone. From the Third Street Promenade to the Pier, treats, games and musical performances will be available for people of all ages. The festival is free! More details here on all the Pride festivities around the city. SaMo Active Aging: Older Adults Mobility Expo (Saturday 9am-12pm): The Expo will showcase resources, programs, and technologies that can help senior residents in and near Santa Monica travel around the region without a personal vehicle. The Expo offers an opportunity to chat more about Active Aging Pilot Program, Metro On the Move Riders Club, Big Blue Bus, Lyft MODE and other active mobility resources with their program staff directly. More details here. Reframe: City Hall Mural – Other Histories of Santa Monica (Saturday 1p): Come to the the newly reopened SaMo History Museum @ 1350 7th St for a talk/workshop on “Other histories of Santa Monica and the Bay District” and decolonial approaches to storytelling.More details here. Annual Santa Monica Animal Shelter Open House Fundraiser (Saturday 12-3pm): The event includes an indigenous bird presentation from Michael Chill with Wild Wings of California Wild Bird Rehabilitation Organization, live music from School of Rock West LA House Band, treats from Cadoro Bakery, face painting, balloon animals, and more.More details here. Save Ferris Concert @ The Venice West (Saturday 8pm): More details here on the SoCal based ska punk band local concert. Annenberg Community Beach House Pride Event (Sunday 5pm): Wind down the weekend at the beach with a FREE celebration with live music, theater, and dance performances by SORORITY: WAVES (“waves of feminism. waves of emotion. waves on the ocean”). More details & RSVP here . Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A.: “Summer is almost here. That means school is out. That means… what can we do with the kids?”Here’s a list of museums offering free days this month. FOOD: EaterLA Praises Bar Monette on Ocean Avenue with “This Santa Monica Wine Bar Busts Out Caviar and Truffles on Wood-Fired Pizza”: This write up states “The vibey wine bar and small plates hangout sits just steps from the beach and comes from a star Toronto chef.” NEXT WEEK: AIDS/LifeCycle 2023 Finish Line Festival is Saturday June 10.

If there’s ever something you think is worth highlighting, please reach out directly to me at sean@smdp.com.