A homeless man was arrested over the Memorial Day Weekend after groping and stabbing multiple people near the Pier.

Johnathan Peck was arrested at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 27 and is accused of groping two women and then stabbing friends of the victims with a sharpened wooden stick.

According to SMPD, officers were contacted by a Spanish-speaking tourist from Mexico who said that Peck had approached her and grabbed her breast. Peck walked away but remained nearby and when a friend of the victim confronted Peck about the groping he stabbed the friend in the face and neck with the stick.

Peck fled the area but was later arrested by officers on the Pier. During the investigation, officers learned Peck was responsible for a second assault. According to officers, Peck grabbed another woman’s breast shortly and also stabbed her male companion with the stick.

The two stabbing victims were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

editor@smdp.com