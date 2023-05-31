Since 1937, proceeds from the shop have been providing resources for children and young adults, including college scholarships, science and summer camperships, vision care, emergency clothing and more! Their staff of volunteers is here to welcome you in, to shop and/or drop off your donations. Their prices can’t be beat (some less than $1) and they have a wide range of merchandise, including used and boutique items for men and women, children’s clothing, toys, books, and housewares – everything you need at
prices you can afford. They have lovely furniture and a great selection of artwork, too. In-store sales merchandise changes every week – watch for their Blowout Sale in mid-June.
To receive advance notice of all sales, email infoALSM@frontier.com. Write “Show me the Sales” on the subject line, and they will add you to the list. Like to shop from home? Be sure to check out their online store with a link on
the website assistanceleague.org/santa-monica. They thank their friends for once again voting Assistance League Thrift Shop
one of Santa Monica’s Most Loved Businesses! Assistance League Thrift Shop, 1453 15th St, Santa Monica. Open every Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (310) 395-2338.
