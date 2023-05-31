Santa Monica Family Dentistry is a full-service, state-of-the-art dental practice

established in 1984. Their doctors and hygienists are all graduates from America’s

finest dental schools and their staff is dedicated to helping patients maintain their

dental health and appearance in a caring and supportive environment.

They are particularly proud of their positive interactions with their patients

and the way their work helps make peoples’ lives better.

“We do not make judgments when patients come in after having not seen

a dentist for a long period of time,” Dr. Alan Rubenstein said. “We offer our

patients our recommendations and gladly provide for them any level of care

that they deem appropriate for themselves.

He said the entire staff, including office, clinical and hygienists, are stellar

people and the office works hard to provide easy options for new patients

who want a welcoming environment.

Dr. Alan Rubenstein, Dr. Lindsay Leland, Dr. Mark Cohen Periodontist/

Implantology and the entire dental team are dedicated to providing you with

high-quality, personalized dental care and service to make your visits to our

Santa Monica dental office as pleasant as possible.

As a local business, they extend their care into the community.

“We have also contributed with promotions for St. Monica’s Church and the

Band at Samohi,” said Rubenstein. “We are grateful and flattered that our

patients think enough of us to vote for us. It shows that our patients love us

as much as we love them.”