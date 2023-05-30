The Santa Monica Animal Shelter will hold its second annual open house fundraiser this coming weekend on Saturday, June 3 to raise money to help cover the cost of veterinary care, medical attention and of course food for all of those hungry little mouths.

“Last year was such a success that we are holding the fundraiser again and are making it an annual event,” says Elizabeth Noble, Chair, Santa Monica Animal Shelter Foundation.

During the event you’ll be able to tour the facility and meet the animals waiting to be adopted. And if that doesn’t tug at your heartstrings, then nothing will. For a teeny-tiny donation you could win some fantastic prizes in the raffle, including gift certificates and gift baskets from many local Santa Monica businesses. Alternatively, you could bid on some pretty special experiences in the silent auction, the top prizes include a ride on a Santa Monica Harbor Patrol rescue boat or an educational experience with the Santa Monica Police Forensics Department.

“To ensure that all donations help the animals, everything for the event has been donated. Event participants are generously donating their time and skills to help ensure that this is a successful fundraiser and a very fun day and all the items in our raffle/silent auction have also been generously donated,” Noble says.

Other events and attractions include a live performance from School of Rock West LA house band, face painting by The Magical Atelier, balloon animal headbands from Wild About Balloons LA, meet the Santa Monica Police Mounted Unit, sample some delicious treats from Cadoro Bakery — they’ll be donating their to-die-for dark chocolate tahini brownies – and an indigenous bird presentation from Michael Chill with Wild Wings of California Wild Bird Rehabilitation Organization.

“We’re so fortunate that Michael is joining us for the second year in a row,” says Noble. “Last year he brought a wild eagle and it was incredible, really fascinating and wonderful to see such a majestic bird up close. One of the first questions I got this year was, ‘is there going to be a bird presentation again?!’, so we’re thrilled and grateful to him for wanting to support us again this year.”

All the info on the day and a list of the items in the raffle are on the shelter’s website www.smasf.org/events they’ll be adding to the list of raffle items, but there are already some fantastic ones listed.

The shelter is also waiving the adoption fees for dogs over the weekend because space is reaching its capacity. “There are so many gorgeous dogs who are waiting to be adopted, so we’re stepping in and covering the adoption fees. We want to help each dog find the most wonderful forever home,” says Noble. To adopt a dog or any of the available animals, you can call the Santa Monica Animal Shelter at: (310) 458-8595 to schedule an appointment.

The second annual Santa Monica Animal Shelter Open House Fundraiser is on Saturday, June 3, between 12-3 p.m. at the Santa Monica Animal Shelter, located at 1640 9th St. Santa Monica, 90404.

