The last sixteen years for Rudy Giuliani seem to have been pretty dismal. Currently he’s facing a $10 million sexual assault, harassment, and wage theft law suit from a former employee, Noelle Dunphy. In a 70 page document Dunphy accuses Giuliani, among other things, of “alcohol-drenched rants that included sexist, racist, and antisemitic remarks,” many of which were allegedly recorded. (Rudy has flatly denied all charges but what’s he going to say, “My bad”?

It’s hard to believe now but in 2007 Rudy was leading the pack for the 2008 GOP Presidential nomination. His overwhelming popularity stemmed from 9/11 when, as mayor of New York, Rudy took charge and provided desperately needed comfort to all Americans with his energy, sympathy and leadership and people loved him for it.

Rudy’s poll numbers were at 44% with John McCain trailing at an anemic 20%. Even Rudy’s campaign slogan, “Tested, Ready and Now” revealed his confidence and strength. So how did he go from “America’s Mayor,” as labeled by Oprah Winfrey, to the disbarred stooge “Trump’s chump”? (As labeled by me here on May 15, 2018.)

Rudy’s descent might have started with a memo left in the inboxes of his campaign team. It was written by Bret Seaborne, a key Giuliani strategist. If the memo had been ignored, Rudy might have become our 44th President. The memo advised rejecting the early primaries and waiting until Florida and “Super Tuesday” to blow his opponents out of the water.

Unfortunately Super Tuesday in 2008 occurred during Mardi Gras and on the day of the New York Giants Super Bowl victory parade. And voting was hampered in several states by a tornado outbreak that killed 57 people. Devastated, Giuliani finished a humiliating third in the Florida primary and even worse in other states sinking his ship. The following day he abruptly ended his campaign and endorsed John McCain.

In 2018 Rudy might have made an even bigger mistake when he became Trump’s top lawyer. In that capacity, and four days after the 2020 election, Rudy held a disastrous press conference in front of the garage door and parking lot of the Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia located next to a seedy adult bookstore and a crematorium. Early that morning Trump had tweeted “Press conference at Four Seasons.” Realizing the huge snafu, Trump added the word “BIG” and tweeted “Big Press Conference at Four Seasons.”

When Giuliani arrived he looked shocked and rambled for 37 minutes. Though it could have been worse as at another press conference eleven days later, black hair dye rolled down both sides of Rudy’s face!

Ken Frydman, Giuliani’s press secretary, was apparently aware of Rudy’s lies in Georgia on behalf of Trump that left him extremely nervous. Allegedly Frydman somberly confided to the team, “Rudy knows he lied. Right now he just wants to die a free man.” If true, pretty heavy.

Back to Dunphy’s $10 million suit. The attractive 43-year old began working for Rudy in 2019 as his Director of Business Development. But according to her filing Rudy began abusing her almost immediately. “He made it clear that satisfying his sexual demands — which came virtually anytime, anywhere — was an absolute requirement of her employment.”

Rudy promised Noelle a $1 million annual salary but her pay would have to be deferred and her employment kept “secret” until Rudy’s divorce proceedings were finished. The reason given was because his “crazy” ex-wife and her lawyers were watching his cash flow. (In two years Dunphy received a grand total of $12,000 cash, or a mere $1,988,000 short of Rudy’s promise.)

Giuliani allegedly used the job to develop a quid pro quo sexual relationship with Ms. Dunphy. He was later recorded telling her, “I’ve wanted you from the day I interviewed you.” The lawsuit also states on occasion Giuliani held her by her hair and forced her to perform fellatio.

Often Giuliani demanded that Dunphy work naked, in a bikini, or in short shorts with an American flag on them that he bought for her. (Sleazeball but patriotic?) When they were apart, they communicated via Zoom and Rudy almost always asked her to remove her clothes on camera.

The lawsuit also alleges Rudy was selling presidential pardons for $2 million that he would split with Trump. But if Noelle knew anyone interested they couldn’t use the normal process of going through the Office of the Pardon Attorney, for obvious reasons.

I probably should have written about more urgent subjects like the debt ceiling crisis or the classified documents case or the obstruction of justice case in Georgia or even will Lebron retire next year? But I couldn’t resist bumbling Rudy. So PLEASE watch a 43-second video by Googling: “Carly Aquilino Four Seasons Fiasco” and get ready to laugh!

