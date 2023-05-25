Overview:
Club: On Monday, May 22, the Samohi AAPI student clubs successfully hosted a Celebration in honor of AAPI Heritage month. With the help of Ms. Emily Kariya, Japanese Language teacher, and a generous sponsorship from the PTSA, Koshin Taiko performed during lunchtime. Taiko is a traditional style of Japanese drumming that students were fortunate to experience, many for the first time ever. AAPI Alliance, a new community organization whose stated purpose is to “empower AAPI students and their community”, co-hosted this special event.
Lorraine Shimahara