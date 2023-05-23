Overview: The Salvation Army has announced the kick off of its “Second Chances” campaign in Los Angeles - a yearlong initiative designed to de-stigmatize addiction and put the spotlight on recovery. ARC is often the last hope for those fighting substance addiction

The Salvation Army has announced the kick off of its “Second Chances” campaign in Los Angeles – a yearlong initiative designed to de-stigmatize addiction and put the spotlight on recovery. ARC is often the last hope for those fighting substance addiction.

The campaign is designed to put the spotlight on the addiction crisis, and create awareness of the life-changing programs at ARC. A series of hosted events bringing together local officials, ARC officers and staff, graduates of ARC, their families and local celebrities in recovery are planned. Launched in the Western states, the events are free and open to the public. As the “Second Chances” movement gains traction the events could roll out across the country.

“The campaign reminds us that we’ve all made regrettable decisions at some point in our lives, decisions we wish we could have made differently, if given a second chance,” said Major Henry Graciani, Commander of the nonprofit’s ARC’S in the USA western territory.

A key component of the campaign is the “Red Wall” signature board, where people get a chance to share what they might have done differently if given a second chance. The boards are featured prominently at each event. A virtual board is also available online at TheChanceto.org for anyone who’d like to participate.

Pictured are: Jay Mohr, Comedian, Jennifer Jimenez, Tim Ryan, Captain Paul Timothy Pemberton and Captain Tanya Pemberton.