SMPD officers located multiple individuals sleeping in the Civic Center Parking Structure. All subjects were advised against loitering in the structure. When officers returned later in the morning, one of the subjects was found lying on the ground surrounded by their belongings within one of the structure elevators. After refusing to leave as instructed, the individual was arrested for loitering in a city parking structure. During the arrest, officers located multiple credit cards belonging to others.