22-year-old Antonio James Brollins was arrested for burglary. Officers responded to the 100 block of Wadsworth for a burglary that had just occurred. The victim stated that she awoke to the sound of someone in her home and her laptop missing. Officers found the back door to the residence unlocked and a meth pipe on the floor. While the suspect was not located in the home, officers were able to track the stolen laptop to a nearby location. The suspect was found in possession of the laptop and positively identified by the victim.