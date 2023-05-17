Overview:
Crossroads School for Arts and Science had an historic, aquatic-postseason
Swim: Crossroads School for Arts and Science had an historic, aquatic-postseason. All three boys and girls relays qualified to compete in their Southern Section CIF championship meet while a combined fourteen individual events qualified to compete. James Jones was the CIF girls diving champion. The boys’ 200 medley relay (Miles Blackson-Dunbar, Jake Hirshberg, Capone Delgadillo, Kai Pringle) finished in second place by a mere tenth of a second while combined the boys broke five school records. Miles’ strong performance in the 50 free and 100 back earned him a place in the highly esteemed CIF State Championship meet where only the 40 fastest high school swimmers in California are eligible to compete.