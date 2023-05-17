Overview:
Officers responded to a “Lewd Conduct” call near Parking Structure 5 in the Downtown area
On April 30 at 2 p.m.
Officers responded to a “Lewd Conduct” call near Parking Structure 5 in the Downtown area. The comments of the call stated a male subject was exposing himself in public. Officers located a subject matching the description provided by the reporting party walking through the structure. Brian Nicholas Izquierdo was arrested for loitering in the parking structure, possession of a stolen Apple Watch, possession of drug paraphernalia and a failure to properly register as a sex offender. Izquierdo remains in police custody awaiting a May 26th court appearance.