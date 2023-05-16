Overview:
On April 28th at midnight
SMPD officers responded to Santa Monica Place for a fight involving multiple security guards and additional subjects. Mall security had detained Jordan Wooldridge after he struck one of the guards in the chest and face with a closed fist. Mail security stated that multiple males, one of which was identified as Wooldridge, were involved in an altercation and upon attempting to break up the fight, Wooldridge turned his aggression towards one of the security guards. Wooldridge was arrested for being drunk in public and for assaulting the security guard. Wooldridge was issued a citation with a future court appearance scheduled for June 12, 2023.