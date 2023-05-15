Overview: All donations and recurring gifts for the first six months made to Westside Food Bank through its 27th Annual Phantom Dinner will be matched dollar-for-dollar

All donations and recurring gifts for the first six months made to Westside Food Bank through its 27th Annual Phantom Dinner will be matched dollar-for-dollar. Thanks to a generous donation from the Johnny Carson Foundation, all donations to the nonprofit will be matched, up to $100,000, through June 30, 2023.

Normally, $1 is equivalent to 4 meals, but because of the match, $1 will provide 8 nutritious meals for food-insecure children, adults, and seniors living in West Los Angeles County. Recurring donations are especially helpful for Westside Food Bank because the monthly gift ensures our Westside neighborhoods will have enough food to eat when they need it.

“Hunger is an urgent need,” Westside President and CEO Genevieve Riutort said. “By making a monthly donation, you are helping Westside Food Bank have the flexibility to pivot and make quick decisions when necessary for our neighbors in need – ultimately, enabling us to consistently put food on the table for the people who depend on us.”

27 years ago, Westside Food Bank created the Phantom Dinner as a way to avoid the high cost and staff time required to hold a fancy gala event but rather spend that money to prioritize our mission – providing food that is nourishing and healthy for those facing food insecurity in our Westside communities.

Westside Food Bank is facing more demand now than ever before due to historically high inflation, the high cost of food, rent, utilities, gas, and the expiration of supplemental pandemic food benefits.

To donate to Westside Food Bank’s Phantom Dinner, visit wsfb.org/phantomdinner.

Submitted by Kaitlyn Little, Development and Communications Associate