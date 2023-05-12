Mother’s Day celebrations can take many forms and Santa Monica Travel and Tourism CEO and President Misti Kerns said there is no shortage of ways to celebrate moms and spend the day in Santa Monica.

“Santa Monica has so much to offer in order to create a day – or moment – uniquely focused on the person that locals and visitors are celebrating for Mother’s Day,” said Kerns. “Whether simply soaking in the sun from our charming beaches, enjoying teatime or a cooking class, visiting the Pier or finding their Zen with one of our exceptional spas and wellness services, there are many incredible Mother’s Day offerings from local restaurants and businesses to assure that moms in Santa Monica will feel truly celebrated this year.”

Breakfast and brunch

For those wanting to kick off the day with a special meal, local restaurants across the city have Mother’s Day menus to satisfy any craving.

French restaurant Pasjoli on Main Street will be offering a multi-course, family-style Mother’s Day brunch menu complete with deviled eggs with crispy duck skin, leek and gruyere quiche, crab and strawberry tartine, poached salmon, hanger steak, salad, veggies and a chocolate cream puff dessert to top it all off.

If you’re in the mood for a slightly more lively morning, LouLou Rooftop Restaurant and Lounge, located at Santa Monica Place will have a brunch buffet featuring a seafood tower plus DJs and live music and performances.

And, if you can’t wait until Sunday, Socalo is offering a Mother’s Day Eve brunch on Saturday May 13.

If you don’t want to go out but still want to treat the mom’s in your life to a delicious morning meal, Huckleberry Bakery and Cafe has that covered. The restaurant has put together various brunch catering packages with all everything needed to put together your very own feast in the comfort of your home. The packages are available for pick-up or delivery and options include quiche, a lox platter, an assortment of pastries and fresh fruit and mimosa kits.

Sweet treats and tea time

Specializing in charmingly decorated cakes, cupcakes and cookies Vanilla Bake Shop is the place to go to add a little sweetness to the celebration this mother’s day. Or, grab a dozen donuts from Sidecar,Randy’s or Holey Grail.

For a relaxing afternoon, Ye Olde King’s Head is offering a special Mother’s Day tea from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from Friday May 12 to Sunday May 14.

Flowers and Gifts

Santa Monica has plenty of local florists to help fill the high demand for beautiful bouquets on Mother’s Day weekend. Check out Edelweiss Flower Boutique, Sammy’s Blossoms, Orchid Republic, Farrah Florist or Santa Monica Florist for a wide variety of arrangements in all sizes, types and colors.

If you want to gift something more permanent, local store Accents Jewelry Design has unique rings, bracelets, necklaces and more. Zibby’s Bookshop has shelves full of books to choose from and Lucky Penny General store has locally sourced home goods, art, accessories, paper flower bouquets and more.

Experiences

Beyond material gifts, experiences are also a great way to show moms love and appreciation this weekend.

Rent a stand up paddle board or kayak and spend the day exploring Marina del Rey on the water from Pro SUP Shop or sign up for a cooking class at the Gourmandise School, like their weekend croissant course.

For even more events, gift ideas and other Mother’s Day specials visit: https://www.santamonica.com/things-to-do/mothers-day/

