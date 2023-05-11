Officers from the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) responded and swarmed the intersection of 2nd and California on Wednesday following a hoax 9-1-1 call, known as a “swatting” report.
SMPD said the first officer responded in under four minutes followed by several additional units. There were no injuries during the incident but SMPD described it as part of a common internet prank.
“Swatting is a deceptive call to emergency services personnel resulting in a police response when there is no true crime or emergency,” said SMPD in a statement. “This behavior is akin to making a false police report and is illegal.”
SMDP Staff