Downtown Santa Monica’s Anglophile headquarters, Ye Olde King’s Head and The Britannia Pub, will be celebrating the coronation of King Charles this weekend with several royal events.

Charles automatically ascended to the throne when Queen Elizabeth died Sept. 8, and he was officially proclaimed Britain’s monarch two days later in an ascension ceremony broadcast for the first time on television.

Charles said he was “deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.”

The business marked the Queen’s passing with a memorial table and memorabilia. At the time, the store saw an uptick in general interest for English newspapers and other commemorative items featuring the long-reigning monarch.

While there is no legal requirement for a coronation and other European monarchies have done away with the ceremonies, the British royal family continues with the tradition tied to both the role as head of state and titular head of the Church of England as it is intended to show the king’s authority was derived from God.

During the service conducted by the church’s spiritual leader, the archbishop of Canterbury, Charles will be anointed with oil, receive the traditional symbols of the monarch — including the orb and scepter — and have the St. Edwards Crown placed on his head for the first time. Charles’ wife, Camilla, will be crowned as queen consort.

With opinion polls showing support for the monarchy has weakened in recent years, this is the chance for Charles to seek and showcase the public’s embrace.

Crowds are expected to line the streets to cheer the new king, and throngs will stand outside Buckingham Palace waiting for him to appear on the balcony after the procession.

While criticism of the crown was relatively muted in recent years out of respect for the queen and her decades of service to the country, there is likely to be much more discussion of whether Britain still needs this antiquated institution or if it should become a republic with an elected head of state.

For the vast majority, though, it will be an opportunity to celebrate being British — or show their support for an institution that is the subject of fascination for so many around the world.

Streets will be lined with union flags, spectators will dress in red, white and blue, and military jets will fly overhead streaming plumes of smoke in the national colors. The pomp and circumstance of the ceremony itself is also a reminder of a time when Britain was the most powerful nation in the world.

In Santa Monica, Ye Olde King’s Head will host an exclusive Coronation Afternoon Tea on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can enjoy a freshly brewed pot of tea and indulge in a sumptuous selection of tea sandwiches, freshly baked scones and pastries. To make the occasion even more special, each guest will receive a glass of bubbles or a special Pimm’s cocktail to toast to the new monarch.

On Saturday, May 6, the festivities continue at Ye Olde King’s Head’s Coronation Celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Sunday, May 7. Guests are encouraged to don their best attire and toast to the new king with a pint of ale or a glass of champagne. Live entertainment, traditional British fare and replay showings of the London coronation continue into the evening, with a DJ performance playing favorite U.K. hits from 2 to 8 p.m., followed by a special performance from The Beatles Tribute Band at 8 p.m.

The Britannia Pub will host food and drink specials on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 from noon to 6 p.m. Specials include sausage rolls, shepard pies and roast dinners, plus $5 beer and mimosas.

