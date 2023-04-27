School: Over 200 volunteers joined School on Wheels staff and board members for brunch at the Santa Monica Bay Women’s Club last Saturday, April 22, to kick off their 30th Anniversary celebrations with an award ceremony. Sixteen volunteer tutors with over 100 hours of service received Presidential Volunteer Service Awards, and two volunteers, Winnie Strohmeyer and Catherine Meek (Executive Advisor), received Gold Presidential Service Awards for over 500 hours. Eleven volunteers received The Agnes Stevens Founder’s Award, and twelve received Tutor of the Year awards.

School on Wheels has a long history in Santa Monica, as this is where its founder, Agnes Stevens, initially began the program 30 years ago this April.

April is National Volunteer Appreciation Month, and School on Wheels has traditionally celebrated its volunteers every year during the month.

Its goal for 2023 is to provide one-on-one tutoring services to over 2300 students, k-12 living in homeless situations. Since its founding, it has served over 50,000 students throughout southern California. Along with tutoring and mentoring, they provide backpacks, school supplies, technology and scholarships to thousands of students every year living in shelters, motels, vehicles, group homes and on the streets in Southern California.

School on Wheels is always looking for dedicated volunteer tutors and mentors that can join their team and commit an hour a week to work with a student either online or in person. They provide all the necessary training and support.

For more information, visit https://schoolonwheels.org.