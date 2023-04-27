On April 8
SMPD officers were dispatched to a Drunk Driving Investigation on Ocean Ave and Bay Street. A witness contacted the department to report a vehicle had collided into a building wall and the driver was asleep inside the car with the engine running. Officers located an unresponsive male in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. After rousing the driver, officers escorted the driver out of the car and determined that the building did not suffer any physical damage. The driver was transported to the Santa Monica Jail.