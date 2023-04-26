On April 8
Officers responding to the 700 block of Ozone Street for an individual on the reporting party’s porch that was refusing to leave. The reporting party stated that he was inside his home when he noticed someone looking inside his living room window. After asking the individual to leave, the male subject demanded to be allowed inside. When the homeowner opened the door to admonish the suspect, the suspect pushed his way past the owner and stepped inside the home. The owner was able to shove the individual back onto the porch. Upon arrival, officers quickly took Robert Edward Jones into custody and transported him to the Santa Monica Jail.