Zsuzsi Steiner Photography and Grace Adams

SMC: Over a decade after first being introduced as a concept, the Malibu satellite campus of Santa Monica College has finally become a reality. The three acre campus opened its doors to students earlier this year and a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house were held this past weekend to celebrate the occasion.

Local representatives and leaders spoke at the event including California State Senator Ben Allen, Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, LA County Sheriff Robert G. Luna and Malibu Mayor Pro Tem Steve Uhring. SMC Superintendent and President Kathryn E. Jeffrey and SMC Board of Trustees Vice Chair Margaret Quiñones-Perez also made remarks.

The campus includes a two-story educational building with an art studio space, a science classroom, two general education classrooms, a multi-purpose physical activity space, a 100-seat lecture hall and a computer lab.

The site also houses a LA County Sheriff Substation in a one-story wing of the campus, the first to be located within Malibu City limits since the early 1990s. Parts of the campus are also designed to serve as an operations center if necessary.

SMC previously offered Emeritus Program Classes for older adults at the Malibu Senior Center in City hall as well as evening classes at Webster Elementary School. The new campus will allow the college to expand offerings to the local community to include for-credit classes and noncredit vocational and workforce preparation courses as well as additional Emeritus offerings and community education programs such as seminars and workshops.

The new campus is located at 23555 Civic Center Way, Malibu CA 90265, just north of the Malibu Pier.

For more information visit: https://www.smc.edu/about/campuses/malibu/