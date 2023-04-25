Editor’s Note: Councilwoman Lana Negrete is out of town but submitted a statement regarding Council’s discussion of gender neutral bathrooms. The news article referenced was not published in the Daily Press.

Editor

I am sorry I cannot be here to say these words.

I support gender neutral bathrooms, period.

Creating policy is complicated, it requires knowledge and wisdom, which I strive for at every opportunity.

My quotes in a recent news article contemplating policy were reported out of context, an update has been requested and I hope that the groups who used this information against me will now use the update to support me.

The news and its spin can only be used as a weapon if we let it. Our democracy and its process is unyielding and I appreciate this platform, via proxy, to share my support for this item.

Councilwoman Lana Negrete