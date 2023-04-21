SMPD is looking for a suspect who assaulted a couple eating at a downtown restaurant resulting in injuries to at least one victim.

According to Lieutenant Erika Aklufi two individuals were seated outside at California Pizza Kitchen (210 Wilshire Blvd.) at about 7:43 p.m. on April 20 when they were approached by an unknown suspect.

The suspect picked up two chairs and slammed them onto the table.

“At some point during the altercation, the victim fell to the ground and cut his hand on broken dishware on the floor. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment for the lacerations,” said Aklufi.

According to Aklufi, SMPD’s Downtown Services Unit arrived within two minutes of receiving the call but the suspect had already left the area.

“The suspect is described as male, White, 5-08, 180-200 pounds, unknown age, full beard, wearing a green or brown jacket, orange sweater, white undershirt, blue jeans, and blue framed glasses. The suspect appeared to be experiencing homelessness.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident or person(s) involved is strongly encouraged to contact SMPD Sergeant Goodwin during business hours at 310-458-8451, chad.goodwin@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.