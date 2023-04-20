A serial armed robber connected to at least one gas station robbery in Santa Monica was arrested this week.

Namir Malik Ali Greene, 23, from Los Angeles was arrested Monday and is charged with interference with commerce by robbery (Hobbs Act). He is alleged to have committed 31 robberies (or attempted robberies) of gas stations/convenience stores and at least two carjackings during a three and a half week crime spree from March 21 to April 15.

The complaint affidavit alleges, on April 4, Greene robbed eight gas station convenience stores and attempted to rob one more. During each robbery, Greene allegedly pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at the store clerk and demanded money from the cash register. On that day, Greene stole at least $2,554 from gas station stores in Hermosa Beach, Marina del Rey, Long Beach, Pico Rivera, Whittier, Montebello, Santa Monica, and Los Angeles’ Mid-City neighborhood, according to the affidavit.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, Greene allegedly stole at least $15,360 in cash during his robbery spree and primarily targeted stores in Los Angeles County. He also allegedly carjacked a motorist at a Fullerton gas station on March 21 and he allegedly robbed an Anaheim gas station on April 15. Approximately 90 minutes prior to the Anaheim robbery, Greene allegedly carjacked a victim in Los Angeles and used the victim’s Honda Accord as his robbery getaway car.

Two days later, law enforcement located the stolen Honda Accord in Ontario and initiated a traffic stop. Greene instead tried to escape, and a vehicle pursuit ensued, with Greene eventually losing control of the car, colliding with a curb, and disabling the vehicle, according to the affidavit. Greene allegedly fled on foot and was apprehended shortly afterward by law enforcement, who took him into custody.

Greene was identified from security camera footage, eyewitness testimony, his tattoos, his jewelry, and photographs in his Instagram account, according to the affidavit.

If convicted Greene would face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

