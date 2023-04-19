On April 2
SMPD officers responded to the 300 block of Colorado Ave at 10:20 p.m. regarding a fight. Upon arrival officers learned that three individuals reportedly attacked the reporting party and stole their personal items. Multiple witnesses/victims observed a couple being assault, while attempting to protect/assist the couple, the suspects turned their attention to the helpers and then began to fight with them as well before fleeing on foot. Officers searched the surrounding area and located three suspects matching the descriptions provided. Twenty-four year-old Annette Michelle Monroy, 21 year-old Ruben Carrasco and a 17 year-old minor were arrested for robbery. A stolen purse and cell phone were recovered by officers.