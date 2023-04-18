On April 1 at approximately 7:30 p.m.
SMPD officers responded to the 1100 block of Pico. Upon arrival officers spoke with a victim that stated the door to her room at the location was locked when she left, but found open when she returned. She also expressed that she knew the individual responsible for breaking into her room as personal items were left behind. Based on the description provided by the victim, officers located the suspect 2 blocks away and arrested him for burglary, criminal threats and violation of an active restraining order.