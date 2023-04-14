A DUI driver was arrested this week after running a red light and causing a collision in Downtown Santa Monica.
A dark gray Honda Accord sped across the intersection, traveling north to south, against the traffic lights. It struck a second vehicle, traveling west to east on a green light with such force, that the second vehicle spun 90 degrees. The Honda Accord then hit a third vehicle, a white Lexus that was waiting for a green light to turn west onto Santa Monica Blvd. At this point, the first vehicle came to a stop and the driver fled the scene. The driver of the Accord, who fled the scene, was located in the 1400 block of 6th Street and detained for witness identification. The individual showed signs of intoxication. Following a field sobriety test, the driver was arrested for Hit & Run and DUI-drugs (CNS Stimulant).
The driver of the vehicle traveling north along Santa Monica was treated for minor injuries and shock by members of the Santa Monica Fire and Police departments, who arrived on the scene incredibly quickly.