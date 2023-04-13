On April 1 at 1 am
Officers in the area of Lincoln and Pico conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with four occupants. During the stop, officers observed multiple tools commonly used in the commission of theft related crimes in addition to a large amount of copper wire material inside the vehicle. During the investigation, officers had probable cause to believe the four occupants had recently worked in concert to commit grand theft of copper wire. All four occupants were arrested for possession of burglary tools, grand theft, and receiving stolen property. Additional individual charges included driving without a license, possession of smoking paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed dagger.