On March 24 at 11:30 am

Officers were dispatched to a vehicle burglary call. The reporting party stated that a male suspect was inside their parking sub-garage, talking to himself while holding a bag that had been stolen from his vehicle. Demond Jones was located 20 feet away from the location, still in possession of the stolen items. Jones was booked for burglary, possession of methamphetamine and violation of probation.

On March 9 at approximately 8:20 pm

Officers observed a male subject standing near the Main Library with his pants partially pulled down. The individual was found to be urinating on a nearby tree. Officers approached and determined that Quintrell Palmer, 34 years old, was intoxicated. He was arrested for public intoxication and urinating in public.