Citywide

Providence Saint John’s Health Center seeks the public’s health in identifying critically ill patient

Unable to identify a critically ill patient, Providence Saint John’s Health Center is asking for help from the public to find family or acquaintances.

The patient is unable to participate in his care. He was brought to the Santa Monica hospital April 5 after being found unconscious at a bus stop. He is 5-feet, 7-inches and 170 pounds with black hair, bushy black eyebrows and a large tattoo, possibly the letter S across his chest.

Anyone who recognizes this patient is asked to call the Providence Saint John’s intensive care unit at (310) 829-8745.

Submitted by St. John’s