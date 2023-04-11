On March 24 at 4:30 pm

Officers responded to a radio call for service of a theft in progress at REI involving three suspects that fled towards Santa Monica Blvd. Utilizing the UAS (Unmanned aerial system), officers located one of the suspects crossing 4th Street and a vehicle with the remaining suspects driving southbound on Ocean Ave. All three suspects were arrested for stealing items from REI totaling over $2,800, corroborated with video evidence collected from the store. Jose Pina, Noah S. Kampa and Joshua I. Covarrubias were arrested for participation in an organized theft ring and grand theft.

On March 25 at 7:24 pm

Officers responded to the Fairmont Hotel at 101 Wilshire Blvd. Upon arrival officers learned that Jacob Craig Smith was being accused of hitting the security guard at the location after harassing multiple patrons and being asked to leave. The security guard’s lip was clearly swollen and fresh blood was observed on his bottom lip. Smith was arrested for battery, transported to the Santa Monica Jail and issued a citation with a court date of 5/8/2023 before being released.